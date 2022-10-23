Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Orange Crisp 360G

Lovely taste
Lovely taste
Delicious
This dairy milk winter orange crisp is gorgeous. Chocolatey, orangey with crunchy pieces. I just hope they don’t keep it as a limited edition flavour.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2162 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
5x chunks = 1 Portion. 12 portions per bar
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 5 chunks (30 g)
|%* / Per 5 chunks (30 g)
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2162 kJ
|649 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|517 kcal
|155 kcal
|8 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|8.0 g
|11 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|4.5 g
|23 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|18 g
|7 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|17 g
|19 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|0.6 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.2 g
|2.2 g
|4 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.28 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
