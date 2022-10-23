We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Orange Crisp 360G

date 2022-10-23

Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Orange Crisp 360G
£3.00
£0.83/100g

Each 30 g (5 chunks) contains

Energy
649kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2162 kJ

Product Description

  • Orange flavoured milk chocolate with honeycombed granules (12 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been helping to fight deforestation
  • Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping plantations to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5x chunks = 1 Portion. 12 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 chunks (30 g)%* / Per 5 chunks (30 g)* Reference Intakes
Energy2162 kJ649 kJ8400 kJ /
-517 kcal155 kcal8 %2000 kcal
Fat27 g8.0 g11 %70 g
of which Saturates15 g4.5 g23 %20 g
Carbohydrate61 g18 g7 %260 g
of which Sugars57 g17 g19 %90 g
Fibre2.0 g0.6 g--
Protein7.2 g2.2 g4 %50 g
Salt0.28 g0.08 g1 %6 g
*reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Lovely taste

5 stars

Lovely taste

Delicious

5 stars

This dairy milk winter orange crisp is gorgeous. Chocolatey, orangey with crunchy pieces. I just hope they don’t keep it as a limited edition flavour.

