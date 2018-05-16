New
Tesco Finest 2 Battered Haddock & Tartare Sauce F/Cakes 315G
One fishcake
- Energy
- 1059kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.5g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.51g
- 25%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet and mashed potato with double cream, gherkin and caper sauce centre, coated in batter.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The haddock in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- CRISPY GOLDEN BATTER WILD CAUGHT HADDOCK Filled with a tangy gherkin and caper sauce, coated in a light crispy batter
- Pack size: 315G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (32%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Semi Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Gherkin, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Onion, Parsley, Salt, Capers, Palm Oil, Chive, Shallot, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Flour, Butter (Milk), Fish Gelatine, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Vinegar, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 22 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
315g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (158g)
|Energy
|670kJ / 160kcal
|1059kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|30.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.3g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.96g
|1.51g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
