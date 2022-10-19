Wagamama House Dressing 265G

So tasty, I have it on everything
Tasty dressing
I bought this about 1 month ago and have used it on a range of salads. It works well ask just a basic salad dressing but really comes into its own with Asian flavours. My favourite has been a asian slaw I made with this dressing that really elevated it.
It's alright
Ok product nothing special. Would not be my go to but if it is on offer and I'm in the supermarket at the same I might buy. Tastes nothing like Wagamama sauce but maybe I haven't come across this in there restaurants
Tasty!
On the bottle it comes with instructions which I loosely followed, we had it with more of a stir fry than a salad and it was yum! My husband thought I had made the sauce from scratch (usually do). This does not taste store bought at all. Defo give it a try!
Great taste with noodles and salads
I am happy with this dressing and really enjoyed the flavours. so far i've only tried it with a salad and some noodles which it really goes well with. shallots and soy flavours come out strong and go perfect with noodles which i put a little sauce after but am sure you can put during cooking. i would recommend for anyone wanting to try oriental food. i will be trying with other combinations, maybe some fried rice next
Very tasty
This is something that I was new to. The taste is superb. This dressing tastes fresh and delicious! I use it on salads and also in my crockpot to season vegetables. Great taste! This is has become my favorite dressing!
Wow
To be honest it's the first time I'm trying any sort of dressing on my salad and I'm not disappointed. Have started adding to a few vegetably dishes I make and it gives them a tangy pop too, very happy with this
Nice
Actually really nice I am loving having it on my salads especially being on a a diet this is perfect for it, I can't find syn value for it as of yet but I am curious to know how many it will be, I do wish it was a nice squeeze bottle rather than glass but it still does the job.
Very Tasty!
The Wagamama salad dressing is so tasty and is great for so many make at home meals! You feel as if you're at the restaurant! I would definitely recommend trying out a few recipes with this - great quality!