We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wagamama House Dressing 265G

4.3(9)Write a review
Wagamama House Dressing 265G
£2.50
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Salad dressing with soy sauce and shallots.
  • inspired from our famous dressing used on our katsu curry side salad
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated
  • Under licence from Wagamama limited. Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama limited.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Vinegar, Light Soy Sauce (10%) (Water, Soy Extract (Water, Soybeans, Salt), Salt, Glucose, Spirit Vinegar), Spirit Vinegar, Dark Soy Sauce (8%) (Water, Salt, Colour: Caramel, Sugar, Soybeans, Wheat), Sugar, Shallots (5%), Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Salt, Tomato Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 8°C. Consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for dressing an Asian salad
  • Serves 1
  • Cooked prawns 10
  • Cooked small beetroot cut into 8 1
  • Cooked rice noodles 30g
  • Mangetout cut into julienne 10
  • Red onion thinly sliced 1/2
  • Apple thinly sliced 1/4
  • Wagamama house salad dressing 4tbsp
  • Product may naturally separate, shake well before use.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • EU: All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • EU: All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy1094kJ/264kcal
Fat24g
of which saturates1.8g
Carbohydrate13g
of which sugars10g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt4.21g
View all Salad Dressings, Toppers & Croutons

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So tasty, I have it on everything

5 stars

So tasty, I have it on everything

Tasty dressing

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I bought this about 1 month ago and have used it on a range of salads. It works well ask just a basic salad dressing but really comes into its own with Asian flavours. My favourite has been a asian slaw I made with this dressing that really elevated it.

It's alright

3 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Ok product nothing special. Would not be my go to but if it is on offer and I'm in the supermarket at the same I might buy. Tastes nothing like Wagamama sauce but maybe I haven't come across this in there restaurants

Tasty!

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

On the bottle it comes with instructions which I loosely followed, we had it with more of a stir fry than a salad and it was yum! My husband thought I had made the sauce from scratch (usually do). This does not taste store bought at all. Defo give it a try!

Great taste with noodles and salads

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I am happy with this dressing and really enjoyed the flavours. so far i've only tried it with a salad and some noodles which it really goes well with. shallots and soy flavours come out strong and go perfect with noodles which i put a little sauce after but am sure you can put during cooking. i would recommend for anyone wanting to try oriental food. i will be trying with other combinations, maybe some fried rice next

Very tasty

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

This is something that I was new to. The taste is superb. This dressing tastes fresh and delicious! I use it on salads and also in my crockpot to season vegetables. Great taste! This is has become my favorite dressing!

Wow

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

To be honest it's the first time I'm trying any sort of dressing on my salad and I'm not disappointed. Have started adding to a few vegetably dishes I make and it gives them a tangy pop too, very happy with this

Nice

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Actually really nice I am loving having it on my salads especially being on a a diet this is perfect for it, I can't find syn value for it as of yet but I am curious to know how many it will be, I do wish it was a nice squeeze bottle rather than glass but it still does the job.

Very Tasty!

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

The Wagamama salad dressing is so tasty and is great for so many make at home meals! You feel as if you're at the restaurant! I would definitely recommend trying out a few recipes with this - great quality!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here