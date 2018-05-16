Wente Coastal Selection Pinot Noir 750Ml

Product Description
- Coastal Selection Pinot Noir
- Family owned. Estate grown. Sustainably farmed.
- Sourced from our estate vineyards in Arroyo Seco, Monterey, our Coastal Selection Pinot Noir is grown in a region known better for its long and cool growing season. Rich limestone soil imparts earthy and mineral qualities in the wine. This Pinot Noir has notes of woodland strawberry, sassafras and dusted cocoa, finishing with silken tannins.
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14.0% vol
Producer
Wente Vineyards
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Sourced from Wente's estate vineyards in Arroyo Seco, Monterey, a region better known for its long and cool growing season, which is ideal for ripening the Burgundian Pinot Noir varietal. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks and then aged for 10 months in 20% new French oak and 80% neutral, seasoned oak.
History
- Wente Vineyards was founded in 1883 by 1st generation Carl H. Wente. In 1912 his son Ernest Wente persuaded his father to import vine cuttings from a well-known nursery in France to their home in the Livermore Valley, California. Ernest picked and propagated the vines with the best health and flavours and the result is the 'Wente clone', which today makes up around 75% of all Californian Chardonnay. Now, Wente Vineyards is the longest, continuously family-owned and operated winery in the United States.
Regional Information
- Wente own vineyards in the Livermore Valley and further south in Arroyo Seco, where the cool mornings and nights bookend warm afternoons. This cycle is beneficial to wine grapes, which need warmth for healthy growth and development and cool nights & mornings to retain delicate flavours. Wente Vineyards is proudly a certified sustainable vineyard and winery from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. Less than ten percent of wineries hold both the vineyard and winery certifications.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years
Produce of
Wine of the USA
Name and address
Produced & bottled by:
- Wente Vineyards,
- Livermore,
- California.
Return to
- Wente Vineyards,
- Livermore,
- California.
- WENTEVINEYARDS.COM
Net Contents
750ml
