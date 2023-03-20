Gerard Bertrand Cite De Carcassonne Chardonnay 750Ml
Product Description
- Gerard Bertrand Cite De Crcssnne Chardonnay 750ml
- Gerard Bertrand reveals the history of South of France greatest terroirs. 1130 pays tribute to the first fortification of Carcassonne city, a medieval jewel classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The vineyard benefits from oceanic and Mediterranean influences bringing freshness and fruity aromas to the wine. This Chardonnay with notes of citrus, white flowers, honey and peach is ideal at 10-12°c as an aperitif, with fish or white meat.
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
White
ABV
13% vol
Producer
SAS SPH GERARD BERTRAND
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Gerard Bertrand
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- The harvest takes place early in the morning when the temperatures are at their lowest, in order to preserve the integrity of the aromas on this delicate grape variety. The grapes are quickly transported to the cellar and the juice is immediately extracted by a delicate pneumatic pressing. After a cold settling, the fermentation starts with regulated temperatures between 14 and 17°C. After a fermentation of about 15 days, the wines are racked and aged.
History
- 1130 is a tribute to the earliest fortifications of the city of Carcassonne, a medieval gem and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Regional Information
- The vineyard enjoys both oceanic and Mediterranean in fluences, adding freshness and fruity aromas to the wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of France
Net Contents
750ml
