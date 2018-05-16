We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Pork Meatballs With Spaghetti 380G

£3.95
£10.40/kg

*Of an average adult's Reference intake, each (380g) meal contains:

Energy
1914kJ
457kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

high

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in tomato sauce with plant-based pork meatballs made from pea protein, grilled red pepper & parsley.
  • Oven or Microwave
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • 18.6g Protein
  • With a Rich Tomato Sauce & Grilled Red Peppers
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Wholewheat Spaghetti (32%) (Water, Durum Wholewheat Semolina), This™ Isn't Pork Plant-Based Meatballs (28%) (Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (36%), Water, Olive Oil, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Pea Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Mace, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide), Tomatoes (18%), Red Peppers (3.5%), Tomato Purée, Onions, Carrots, Sundried Tomato Paste (Olive Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Rosemary, Rubbed Basil), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Basil, Parsley, Dried Oregano, Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 4 mins (900W).
Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Heat on full power. Stir before serving.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Important: all appliances vary - these are guidelines only. Make sure This™ is piping hot before eating.
Careful when handling hot packaging.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190°C / Fan 170°C. Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Place on baking tray for 20 mins. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ504
Energy kcal120
Fat5.4g
(of which Saturates)0.8g
Carbohydrate11.9g
(of which Sugars)2.4g
Fibre2.5g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.5g
