New
Stella Artois 18 X 284Ml
Product Description
- Premium Lager
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Over 600 years of Belgian brewing expertise, brought to life in a beautifully balanced lager. With a flavourful taste and a clean finish, Stella Artois is meant to be savoured.
- Pack size: 5112ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Name and address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- WWW.STELLAARTOIS.COM
Net Contents
18 x 284ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 284ml
|Energy
|165kJ /
|469kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|39kcal
|112kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|3.2g
|8.9g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.