Mor 12 Classic Beef Meatballs With Red Pepper 336G

3 meatballs
- Energy
- 552kJ
-
- 132kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.96g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ
Product Description
- 12 British beef, red pepper, tomato and butter bean meatballs with herbs and seasoning.
- This is not just meat it's something better something MOR
- Our deliciously versatile products triumph on taste and texture with no compromise.
- The perfect balance of 50% British meat to allow for more plant-based goodness, veggies, and grains.
- So you can enjoy more mouth-watering meals the whole family will love.
- Succulent British beef & red pepper meatballs for a twist on an Italian classic
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Half Meat Full Flavour
- British Beef
- High in Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 336G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Beef (50%), Red Pepper (8%), Red Onion, Tomato (7%), Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice, Salt), Butter Beans, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Tomato Paste, Pea Fibre, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Basil, Red Chilli, Oregano, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Paprika, Dried Oregano, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep me in the fridgeKeep refrigerated below 5°C at the bottom of the fridge. Once opened, consume within 2 days and within the 'use by' date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the 'use by' date. Defrost fully in the fridge before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation: Remove all packaging.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 20-25 mins
Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef
Preparation and Usage
- Try them with spaghetti & sauce for a healthier meal.
Number of uses
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- MOR,
- 78-88 Cobden Street,
- Leicester,
- LE1 2LB,
- UK.
Return to
- A Commitment to Quality
- We are committed to bringing you the best quality.
- Should you not be happy with this product, please contact us:
- MOR,
- 78-88 Cobden Street,
- Leicester,
- LE1 2LB,
- UK.
- info@morfood.co.uk
- MORFOOD.CO.UK
Net Contents
336g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As cooked Per 100g
|As cooked Per 3 meatballs (77g)
|Energy
|717kJ
|552kJ
|-
|172kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|6.7g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|12.4g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.96g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
