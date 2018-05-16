Tesco Finest Salmon Wellington Serves 4

¼ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1235kJ / 296kcal
Product Description
- Salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with leek, cheese and garlic stuffing wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Flaky & Creamy with a Cheddar and caramelised leek stuffing These tender Scottish salmon fillets have been filled with a rich stuffing of Cheddar cheese, caramelised leeks and roasted garlic, and then encased in a buttery, flaky puff pastry. This salmon has been responsibly sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 795G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (50%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Leek, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Potato, Salt, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sea Salt, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Carefully lift the salmon wellington out of the tray using the parchment and place on a pre-heated baking tray. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For best results brush pastry with beaten egg or milk and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
795g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (198g)
|Energy
|1235kJ / 296kcal
|2446kJ / 587kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|37.1g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|14.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|14.1g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.. Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
