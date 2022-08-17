We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Flora Pro Activ Olive Oil Spread 450G

3.5(4)Write a review
Flora Pro Activ Olive Oil Spread 450G
£4.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • 35% vegetable fat spread with 7% olive oil and added plant sterols.
  • Heart UK Approved - The Cholesterol Charity
  • www.heartuk.org.uk
  • Heart UK registered charity 1003904
  • Learn how to lower your cholesterol with our 21 day guide. available at https://www.pro-activ.com
  • Flora ProActiv with Olive oil is a 35% fat vegetable spread containing the natural power of added plant sterols and olive oil. A daily consumption of 1.5 - 3g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.* Too much cholesterol in the blood is one of the key risk factors in the development of coronary heart disease. Plant sterols reduce the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the gut, which reduces the amount in the bloodstream, resulting in lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Enjoy just 3 servings of this spread daily (30g) to get the recommended daily amount of plant sterols that is proven to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol lowering can be obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant sterols.
  • *Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk.
  • Upfield is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Flora ProActiv is a registered trademark.
  • Approved by HEART UK, the UK’s Cholesterol Charity
  • Lowers cholesterol in a natural way
  • Active plant sterols
  • Clinically proven in over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Contains omega 3 & 6, vitamins A, D & E
  • Suitable for vegans, 100% plant based
  • Great olive oil taste
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils 24% (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower, Linseed), Plant Sterol Esters (9%)*, Olive Oil (7%), Salt (0.95%), Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, * 5.4g Plant Sterols/100g

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.Best before: see lid

Preparation and Usage

  • A daily consumption of 1.5-2.4g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Eat 3 servings of this spread (30g) per day. A 10g serving contains 0.54g plant sterols. Combine with a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.

Warnings

  • Consuming more than 3g plant sterols per day is not recommended. High cholesterol is one of the risk factors for coronoary heart disease. You may need to improve more then one risk factor to reduce your overall risk. Not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level. Consult your doctor if you are on cholesterol lowering medication. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5 years.

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,

Return to

  • Flora ProActiv UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576.
  • www.pro-active.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy1294 kJ / 313 kcal
Fat35 g
of which saturated fatty acids7.7 g
mono-unsaturated fatty acids18 g
poly-unsaturated fatty acids9.2 g
Carbohydrate<0.5 g
of which sugars<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt0.95 g
Vitamin A800 µg (100%)
Vitamin D7.5 µg (150%)
Vitamin E6.7 mg (56%)
Omega 6 / linoleic acid7.5 g
Omega 3 / alpha-linolenic acid1.7 g
Daily reference intake-

Safety information

Consuming more than 3g plant sterols per day is not recommended. High cholesterol is one of the risk factors for coronoary heart disease. You may need to improve more then one risk factor to reduce your overall risk. Not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level. Consult your doctor if you are on cholesterol lowering medication. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5 years.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I’d rather have butter!

3 stars

I only use it because my doctor recommended something other than butter. I rather have butter!

An excellent product all-round

5 stars

Have used this excellent product for a number of years as part of a cholesterol controlling diet. Spreads from the fridge or at room temperature and has a very pleasant taste on bread whether toasted or not.

Really helps

5 stars

Really helps with keeping Cholesterol under control, expensive but worth the cost.

there is no label to say what exactly is in this p

1 stars

there is no label to say what exactly is in this product, nor any of the other olive oil spreads!!!!

