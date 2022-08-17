Flora Pro Activ Olive Oil Spread 450G

I’d rather have butter!
I only use it because my doctor recommended something other than butter. I rather have butter!
An excellent product all-round
Have used this excellent product for a number of years as part of a cholesterol controlling diet. Spreads from the fridge or at room temperature and has a very pleasant taste on bread whether toasted or not.
Really helps
Really helps with keeping Cholesterol under control, expensive but worth the cost.
there is no label to say what exactly is in this product, nor any of the other olive oil spreads!!!!