Tesco Finest Deli Slow Cooked Roast Beef Brisket 90g
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 155kJ
- 37kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.79g
- 13%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Cured, cooked and roasted beef brisket slices.
- Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Briskets of British beef are dry cured before being slow cooked for succulence and roasted with sea salt and mixed pepper.
- Dry cured and slow cooked with a sea salt and mixed peppercorns.
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Black Pepper, Pink Peppercorns, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (23g)
|Energy
|672kJ / 160kcal
|155kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|26.7g
|6.1g
|Salt
|3.42g
|0.79g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
