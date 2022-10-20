We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Deli Slow Cooked Roast Beef Brisket 90g

Tesco Finest Deli Slow Cooked Roast Beef Brisket 90g
£3.00
£3.34/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
155kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

high

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and roasted beef brisket slices.
  • Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Briskets of British beef are dry cured before being slow cooked for succulence and roasted with sea salt and mixed pepper.
  • Dry cured and slow cooked with a sea salt and mixed peppercorns.
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Black Pepper, Pink Peppercorns, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (23g)
Energy672kJ / 160kcal155kJ / 37kcal
Fat4.9g1.1g
Saturates2.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.4g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein26.7g6.1g
Salt3.42g0.79g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
