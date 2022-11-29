Oral-B Pro 1 680 White Flora Electric Toothbrush & Case

I've had this...
I've had this toothbrush for around a year now, charge lasts for a long time and I like that you can change the mode depending on the brush head.
The original electric...
The original electric toothbrush! It's no wonder they say it's recommended by dentists
I could recommend. it...
I could recommend. it's really good product, worth the money
bought as Xmas give...
bought as Xmas give ended up keeping myself! amazing brush prices was a little higher than I usually pay but worth it
Great product and...
Great product and great for the price , really recommend
love this toothbrush...
love this toothbrush works very well. and very good quality
I absolutely love my...
I absolutely love my Oral B Electric Toothbrush. I love it has different settings and I also love how clean my teeth feel afterwards. my husband wants one as his is lsnt as good as mine apparently.
I absolutely adore...
I absolutely adore this toothbrush!! The charge lasts at least a week and it looks stunning.
I don't think I could...
I don't think I could afford it but would really like to try this
Good product. Used...
Good product. Used this product before and would recommend it to other people