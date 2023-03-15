Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176G

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Extc Bloom 176g

Discover Lenor laundry perfume in-wash scent booster the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor infuses your clothes with Exotic Bloom scent. Radiate a contagious love for life! Blushes of peach blossom gleam with the floral brushstrokes of bewitching Rose de mai and Freezia. Lenor Exotic Bloom In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Exotic Bloom fabric conditioner. Try them together for more of the scent you love!. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.

A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storage Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster beads inspired by a blushes of peach blossom gleam with the floral brushstrokes of bewitching Rose de mai and Freezia Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use Lenor in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizes Can be added to every loads, with all types of fabrics Pour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry Try them with the matching Lenor softener

Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage