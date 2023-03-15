We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176G
image 1 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176Gimage 2 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176Gimage 3 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176Gimage 4 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176Gimage 5 of Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176G

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 176G

4.7(45424)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£3.00

£17.04/kg

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Extc Bloom 176g
Discover Lenor laundry perfume in-wash scent booster the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor infuses your clothes with Exotic Bloom scent. Radiate a contagious love for life! Blushes of peach blossom gleam with the floral brushstrokes of bewitching Rose de mai and Freezia. Lenor Exotic Bloom In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Exotic Bloom fabric conditioner. Try them together for more of the scent you love!. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.
A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storageLenor In-Wash Scent Booster beads inspired by a blushes of peach blossom gleam with the floral brushstrokes of bewitching Rose de mai and FreeziaLenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACKPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to useLenor in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizesCan be added to every loads, with all types of fabricsPour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundryTry them with the matching Lenor softener
Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Do not put cap in drum. Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Use in addition to Lenor Softener for irresistible freshness and softness! HOW MUCH TO DOSE? Standard dose = 13.5 g Pour more if you love scent! Up to 2 caps for the ultimate experience! USE THIS CAP AS A DOSER Always close after use & keep out of reach of children.

View all Scent Boosters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here