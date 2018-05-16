We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Chocolate Cake

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco White Chocolate Cake
£13.00
£13.00/each

Per 69g

Energy
1283kJ
306kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake layered and covered with buttercream and finished with edible decorations.
  • MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM Soft vanilla sponge with smooth buttercream & white chocolate toppings

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Buttercream (38%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], White Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. Our cake is decorated by hand with soft icing to add a touch of individuality to a special occasion.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 69g
Energy1860kJ / 444kcal1283kJ / 306kcal
Fat21.9g15.1g
Saturates8.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate58.4g40.3g
Sugars40.8g28.2g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein2.8g1.9g
Salt0.33g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here