Skinny Whip Mint And Dark Chocolate Bars 5X20g

Mint Flavour Nougat Bars, Coated in Dark Chocolate.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Bar
Energy
318kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ/379kcal

Mint Flavour Nougat Bars, Coated in Dark Chocolate.
High in Fibre76 CaloriesSuitable for vegetarians
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Water, Mint Sugar Nibs (6%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Colouring Food Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower and Lemon, Apple), Natural Peppermint Flavouring], Egg Albumen, Natural Mint Flavouring, Stabiliser (Cellulose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten, Milk, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Manufactured in the UK

5 x 20g ℮

