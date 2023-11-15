Lenor Outdoorable Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 55W 770Ml

Lenor Otdrble Spring Awakening F/Cond 55W 770ml

Enjoy freshness as if you’ve dried your clothes outside, even when you dry inside! Lenor Outdoorable's ultra-concentrated freshness formula, giving you 55 washes in a small bottle. Thanks to its innovative technology, you just need a small dose to get that line dried feeling, whatever the weather!Lenor Outdoorable Spring Awakening has a fresh and energising scent with marine notes, citrusy goodness and pure breeziness.Bottle made of 100% recycled (excluding cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) plastic.Lenor Outdoorable was developed together with consumers to recreate the outdoor freshness and it keeps releasing freshness when fabrics are just dried, stored in the cupboard and even when you’re moving.

Fabric Conditioner that lets you experience the freshness of drying outside, even when drying inside The ultra-concentrated freshness formula is more concentrated versus other Lenor fabric conditioners WITH PLANT BASED SOFTNESS Your favourite Spring Awakening scent with marine notes, citrusy goodness and pure breeziness Protects from fading, bobbling and stretching in the wash Add Spring Awakening Bold pods and Lenor Beads for a deep clean and matching scent 100% recycled plastic bottle (excl. cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve)

Pack size: 770ML

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

770ml ℮