Chicago Town Deep Dish Picante N'duja Pizza 2 X 153G

Picante Nduja
I like 'nduja as a topping, it is nice and just spicy enough.
Delicious!
Great flavour & great for a snack at any time of the day!
Nice n Spicy
This was the first time trying this new flavor of pizza and can say it won't be the last. It was good to have a nice n spice taste and was full of topping, its base was fresh n crisp. It was a big hit with all my family, well done Chicago Town :)
Flamin' great!
This really put the zzz into pizza, I was knocked out and fast asleep half an hour later. Delightful meal and experience.....
Really tasty
Wasnt sure if I was going to like it but it tasted amazing, I have already bought more
Picante Nduja
I bought this last week as the topping sounded more restaurant quality than the usual selection. I was not disappointed it was quite spicy and very tasty and I did feel like I had eaten a superior restaurant quality pizza.
Very Tasty
Spotted in shops, got it, Tried and glad I did as it's very yummy
Spicy and gull on. The best ever in my opinion.
Totally banging. Would defo recommend if you like your pizza. Value for money to.
Tasty
This was perfect for a cold autumn night. Lovely flavours and bread was really fresh.
Sooooo tasty
This was awesome Great tasting Can't wait for Pizza Friday