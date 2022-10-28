We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chicago Town Deep Dish Picante N'duja Pizza 2 X 153G

4.7(99)Write a review
Chicago Town Deep Dish Picante N'duja Pizza 2 X 153G
Each cooked pizza contains

Energy
1762kJ
419kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

-

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

-

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

-

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish chilli infused pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, nduja sausage and Peppadew® piquante peppers.
  • We raise the chilli pepper crust high, add a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and go full-on with nduja sausage, Peppadew® piquanté peppers and a loada mozzarella cheese.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese
  • Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
  • The ultimate one!
  • Chilli ratings - 2
  • Loaded with nduja sausage, Peppadew piquanté peppers, melty mozzarella and our signature tomato sauce
  • Microwave 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 Mins
  • With chilli pepper crust
  • Pack size: 306G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (15%), Water, Nduja Sausage (8%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices (Paprika, Chipotle Peppers, Smoked Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Fennel, Black Pepper), Dried Red Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Red Peppadew® Piquanté Pepper (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Chilli Seasoning (1%) (Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Paprika, Wheat Flour, Spice Extracts, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed)), Sugar, Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Herbs and Spices, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See side of pack for best before end.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating times may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging.
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 190°C; Cook for approx: 22-24 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F; Cook for approx: 27-29 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5; Cook for approx: 27-29 minutes

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork, milk, vegetables and chilli seasoning from different origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee: We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,
  • Ballymount,

Net Contents

2 x 153g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake* Per pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)10611762--
- kcal (Calories)25341921%2000
Fat9.2g15g21%70g
of which saturates3.2g5.4g27%20g
Carbohydrate32g53g20%260g
of which sugars3.3g5.4g6%90g
Fibre2.3g3.8g--
Protein9.4g16g32%50g
Salt0.76g1.3g22%6.0g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
99 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Picante Nduja

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I like 'nduja as a topping, it is nice and just spicy enough.

Delicious!

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Great flavour & great for a snack at any time of the day!

Nice n Spicy

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This was the first time trying this new flavor of pizza and can say it won't be the last. It was good to have a nice n spice taste and was full of topping, its base was fresh n crisp. It was a big hit with all my family, well done Chicago Town :)

Flamin' great!

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This really put the zzz into pizza, I was knocked out and fast asleep half an hour later. Delightful meal and experience.....

Really tasty

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Wasnt sure if I was going to like it but it tasted amazing, I have already bought more

Picante Nduja

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I bought this last week as the topping sounded more restaurant quality than the usual selection. I was not disappointed it was quite spicy and very tasty and I did feel like I had eaten a superior restaurant quality pizza.

Very Tasty

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Spotted in shops, got it, Tried and glad I did as it's very yummy

Spicy and gull on. The best ever in my opinion.

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Totally banging. Would defo recommend if you like your pizza. Value for money to.

Tasty

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This was perfect for a cold autumn night. Lovely flavours and bread was really fresh.

Sooooo tasty

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This was awesome Great tasting Can't wait for Pizza Friday

1-10 of 99 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

