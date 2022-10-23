Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Flavoured Shortbread 150G

Happy
Brought them for the husband to try as a bit of fun, he loves them. Needless to say I need to get some more!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 493kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Soft Brown Sugar [Sugar, Cane Molasses], Raisins (3%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Sultanas (3%) [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Currants (3%) [Currants, Sunflower Oil], Mixed Peel (2%) [Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Orange Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Orange Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt, Mixed Spices [Propylene Glycol, Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg, Turmeric], Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Cassia.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and British butter.
8 Servings
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (19g)
|Energy
|2065kJ / 493kcal
|392kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|15.6g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|63.1g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|22.4g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
