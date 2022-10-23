We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Flavoured Shortbread 150G

One biscuit

Energy
392kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 493kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread rounds with sultanas, raisins, currants and mixed spice.
  • Made in Aberdeenshire, Scotland by a second generation family owned bakery with more than 40 years experience. Traditional all butter shortbread. Slowly baked for a melt in the mouth texture. All butter recipe packed with sultanas, raisins, currants and a hint of mixed spices. An indulgent festive twist on a classic.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Soft Brown Sugar [Sugar, Cane Molasses], Raisins (3%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Sultanas (3%) [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Currants (3%) [Currants, Sunflower Oil], Mixed Peel (2%) [Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Orange Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Orange Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt, Mixed Spices [Propylene Glycol, Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg, Turmeric], Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Cassia.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU wheat flour and British butter.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (19g)
Energy2065kJ / 493kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat24.0g4.6g
Saturates15.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate63.1g12.0g
Sugars22.4g4.3g
Fibre2.1g0.4g
Protein5.2g1.0g
Salt0.48g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Happy

5 stars

Brought them for the husband to try as a bit of fun, he loves them. Needless to say I need to get some more!

