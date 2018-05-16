Yeo Valley Organic 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- Fat Free Natural Yogurt
- Collect yeokens for rewards look under the lid
- UK, 18 +, See inside or yeovalley.co.uk./yeokens for details.
- Working with Nature at Every Step
- From small steps at home to big steps in our business, we're committed to putting nature first at every turn.
- Carbon Trust Certified
- Working with the carbon trust we have measured our carbon footprint & made commitments to reduce it
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- No added ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
This Yogurt contains only Milk's Naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 3 days. For 'best before' date, see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Love food, hate waste: if it looks, smells & tastes fresh, it's too good to go!
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|236kJ/56kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|of which sugars
|6.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt*
|0.16g
|Calcium
|226mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†28% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
