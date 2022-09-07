We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Carrot Cake

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Carrot Cake
£3.00
£3.00/each

1/6 of a cake

Energy
1101kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.4g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot cake topped with full fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with walnut pieces and a cinnamon dusting.
  • Soft sponge made with grated carrot, plump sultanas, crushed pineapple, orange purée and mixed spices. Frosted with a full fat soft cheese & hand finished with walnut pieces & cinnamon dusting.
  • Soft sponge with a rich cream cheese frosting, hand finished with a scattering of walnut pieces & cinnamon dusting.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Carrot (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Brown Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sultanas, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Walnuts, Pasteurised Egg White, Pineapple Pulp, Cornflour, Orange Pulp, Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Spices, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (68g)
Energy1620kJ / 386kcal1101kJ / 263kcal
Fat17.0g11.6g
Saturates3.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate53.0g36.0g
Sugars30.0g20.4g
Fibre2.7g1.8g
Protein4.0g2.7g
Salt0.50g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here