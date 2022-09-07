Tesco Finest Carrot Cake
1/6 of a cake
- Energy
- 1101kJ
-
- 263kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.6g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.4g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ / 386kcal
Product Description
- Carrot cake topped with full fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with walnut pieces and a cinnamon dusting.
- Soft sponge made with grated carrot, plump sultanas, crushed pineapple, orange purée and mixed spices. Frosted with a full fat soft cheese & hand finished with walnut pieces & cinnamon dusting.
- Soft sponge with a rich cream cheese frosting, hand finished with a scattering of walnut pieces & cinnamon dusting.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Carrot (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Brown Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sultanas, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Walnuts, Pasteurised Egg White, Pineapple Pulp, Cornflour, Orange Pulp, Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Spices, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (68g)
|Energy
|1620kJ / 386kcal
|1101kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|30.0g
|20.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.