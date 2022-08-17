We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flora Pro Activ Buttery Taste Spread 450G

4.5(55)Write a review
Flora Pro Activ Buttery Taste Spread 450G
£4.60
£10.23/kg

Product Description

  • 70% vegetable fat spread with added plant sterols.
  • Heart UK Approved - The Cholesterol Charity
  • www.heartuk.org.uk
  • Heart UK registered charity 1003904
  • Learn how to lower your cholesterol with our 21 day guide.
  • Flora ProActiv Buttery is a 70% fat vegetable spread, containing the natural power of added plant sterols. A daily consumption of 1.5 - 3g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.*
  • Too much cholesterol in the blood is one of the key risk factors in the development of coronary heart disease. Plant sterols reduce the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the gut, which reduces the amount in the bloodstream, resulting in lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Enjoy just 3 servings of this spread daily (30g) to get the recommended daily amount of plant sterols that is proven to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol lowering can be obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g plant sterols.
  • *Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk
  • Flora ProActiv foods contain plant sterols which are clinically proven by over 50 studies to lower cholesterol. A daily consumption of 1.5 - 3g plant sterols can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.*
  • So, while Flora ProActiv products taste delicious they are also a healthy choice supporting you on your cholesterol lowering journey.
  • Upfield is committed to sustainable palm oil, Flora ProActiv is a registered trademark.
  • Approved by HEART UK, the UK's Cholesterol Charity
  • Active plant sterols
  • Lowers cholesterol in a natural way
  • Clinically proven in over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Contains Omega 3 & 6
  • Contains Vitamins A, D & E
  • Suitable for vegans, 100% plant based
  • Pack size: 450G
Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (65%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower, Linseed), Water, Plant Sterol Esters (9%)*, Salt (0.95%), Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *5.4g Plant Sterols/100g

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.Best before: see lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat 3 servings of this spread (30g) per day.

Warnings

  • Consuming more than 3g plant sterols per day is not recommended. High cholesterol is one of the risk factor for coronary heart disease. You may need to improve more than one risk factor to reduce your overall risk. Not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level. Consult your doctor if you are an cholesterol lowering medication.
  • Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5 years.

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2590 kJ / 628 kcal
Fat70 g
of which saturated fatty acids14 g
mono-unsaturated fatty acids39 g
poly-unsaturated fatty acids17 g
Carbohydrate<0.5 g
of which sugars<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt0.95 g
Vitamin A800 µg (100%*)
Vitamin D7.5 µg (150%*)
Vitamin E10 mg (83%*)
Omega 6 / linoleic acid13 g
Omega 3 / alpha-linolenic acid3.9 g
*Daily reference intake-

Safety information

Consuming more than 3g plant sterols per day is not recommended. High cholesterol is one of the risk factor for coronary heart disease. You may need to improve more than one risk factor to reduce your overall risk. Not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level. Consult your doctor if you are an cholesterol lowering medication. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5 years.

55 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

nice buttery flavour

5 stars

Have been using this product for years, but sorry to say it has not lowered my cholesterol level, I have to say I don't like the proactive light very much I like the buttery flavour of this. also it spread straight form the fridge.

Good quality. Use on my rolls and bread, also jack

5 stars

Good quality. Use on my rolls and bread, also jacket potato.

VERY GOOD REPLACEMENT FOR BUTTER, MY HUSBAND USES

5 stars

VERY GOOD REPLACEMENT FOR BUTTER, MY HUSBAND USES IT ALONG WITH CHOLESTEROL LOWERING DRINKS AND IT WORKS.

Good tasty product.

5 stars

This product has been recommended for lowering cholesterol. It has not been available of late at Tesco.

Great alternative to butter needed or not

5 stars

My wife's choice and a staple on our shopping list as needed. Some years ago my wife suddenly developed a mild allergy to milk based products and Pro Activ Buttery is her much preferred replacement for butter

Forget the rest just Buy The Best

5 stars

Tastes like Butter and keeps my cholesterol well down, it is a great product and well worth the money

PALM OIL!

1 stars

Might as well contain minced orangutang. Come on Flora - stop destroying rainforests.

Does actually taste almost buttery

5 stars

Used to buy Flora Buttery until it was made non-vegan and then couldn't see the point (I'm not actually vegan, and would rather have real butter). This is suitable for vegans, tastes very acceptable for fake butter, and lowers cholesterol, so I'm happy.

Actively great.

5 stars

Tastes great!

Healthy option

4 stars

I love the taste of butter but I love cows more. Always resisted margarine but if I am going to have it, the choice is a no brainer. Happy it comes in the 500g size. :)

