Flora Pro Activ Buttery Taste Spread 450G

nice buttery flavour
Have been using this product for years, but sorry to say it has not lowered my cholesterol level, I have to say I don't like the proactive light very much I like the buttery flavour of this. also it spread straight form the fridge.
Good quality. Use on my rolls and bread, also jacket potato.
VERY GOOD REPLACEMENT FOR BUTTER, MY HUSBAND USES IT ALONG WITH CHOLESTEROL LOWERING DRINKS AND IT WORKS.
Good tasty product.
This product has been recommended for lowering cholesterol. It has not been available of late at Tesco.
Great alternative to butter needed or not
My wife's choice and a staple on our shopping list as needed. Some years ago my wife suddenly developed a mild allergy to milk based products and Pro Activ Buttery is her much preferred replacement for butter
Forget the rest just Buy The Best
Tastes like Butter and keeps my cholesterol well down, it is a great product and well worth the money
PALM OIL!
Might as well contain minced orangutang. Come on Flora - stop destroying rainforests.
Does actually taste almost buttery
Used to buy Flora Buttery until it was made non-vegan and then couldn't see the point (I'm not actually vegan, and would rather have real butter). This is suitable for vegans, tastes very acceptable for fake butter, and lowers cholesterol, so I'm happy.
Actively great.
Tastes great!
Healthy option
I love the taste of butter but I love cows more. Always resisted margarine but if I am going to have it, the choice is a no brainer. Happy it comes in the 500g size. :)