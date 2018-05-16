New
Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Lamb Kebabs 460G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 871kJ
-
- 209kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.1g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.1g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.88g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 211kcal
Product Description
- 4 Reformed minced lamb kebabs with spices and a sachet of harissa glaze.
- with sweet and spicy notes and a Harissa glaze. TENDER LAMB READY TO COOK
- Pack size: 460G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (78%), Harissa Glaze [Water, Red Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Corn Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Coriander, Spices, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Nigella Seed, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Mint, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Yeast, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place sauce sachet to a side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. Pour the harissa glaze over the lamb kebabs for the final 5 minutes of cooking time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Chilled: 12-14 mins. Place sauce sachet to a side. Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill. Turn occasionally. Pour the harissa glaze over the lamb kebabs for the final 5 minutes of cooking time.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
460g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (99g**)
|Energy
|880kJ / 211kcal
|871kJ / 209kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|14.1g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|17.1g
|16.9g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 460g typically weighs 396g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
