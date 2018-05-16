We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Halloween Cupcakes

No ratings yetWrite a review
£1.50
£0.75/each

One cupcake (53g)

Energy
1000kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.8g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1887kJ / 450kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate flavour sponge cakes with chocolate sauce centres, topped with coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar sweetmelt pumpkin stalk decoration.
  • Chocolate flavour sponge cake with hidden chocolate sauce centre, topped with coloured vanilla flavour frosting and hand finished with a sugar paste pumpkin stalk
  • With Hidden Centres With a chocolate sauce centre and vanilla flavour frosting

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Vanilla Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Glyceryl Monostearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colours (Curcumin, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake
Energy1887kJ / 450kcal1000kJ / 239kcal
Fat21.6g11.4g
Saturates5.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate59.4g31.5g
Sugars43.1g22.8g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein4.1g2.2g
Salt0.18g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
