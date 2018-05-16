New
Tesco 2 Halloween Cupcakes
One cupcake (53g)
- Energy
- 1000kJ
-
- 239kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.8g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1887kJ / 450kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate flavour sponge cakes with chocolate sauce centres, topped with coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar sweetmelt pumpkin stalk decoration.
- Chocolate flavour sponge cake with hidden chocolate sauce centre, topped with coloured vanilla flavour frosting and hand finished with a sugar paste pumpkin stalk
- With Hidden Centres With a chocolate sauce centre and vanilla flavour frosting
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Orange Vanilla Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Glyceryl Monostearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colours (Curcumin, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake
|Energy
|1887kJ / 450kcal
|1000kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|31.5g
|Sugars
|43.1g
|22.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
