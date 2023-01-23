Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla Ice Cream Powder 450G
£20.75
£46.11/kg
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Additives
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 30 g
|Per %‡
|Energy
|1582 kJ /
|475 kJ /
|-
|378 kcal
|113 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|4.2 g
|1.3 g
|2%
|Of Which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|4.6 g
|1.4 g
|1%
|Of Which Sugars
|2.4 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Protein
|80 g
|24 g
|48%
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.06 g
|1%
|‡ Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Serving size: 30 g, Servings per bag approximately: 15
|-
|-
|-
Manufacturer Address
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023