Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla Ice Cream Powder 450G

4.7(316)
£20.75

£46.11/kg

Vanilla Ice Cream Flavour Ready-To-Mix Protein Powder, with Sweetener.To be used in the framework of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.Authentic Optimum Nutrition Productoptimumnutrition.com/en-gb/authenticInformed Choice - We Test, You TrustInformed Choice is a quality assurance program for sports nutrition products. The program certifies that nutritional supplements that bear the Informed Choice logo are regularly tested for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC Limited.
For Muscle Support & Repair** Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.24g* High Protein - Helps build and maintain muscle*5.5g* BCAAs - Naturally Occurring* Per serving* When used in conjunction with weight resistence training.
Low Sugar - Only 0.7 g Per Serving100% of the Protein from Whey
Pack size: 450G
Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
Low Sugar

Ingredients

Whey Protein Blend (98%) [Milk] (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Flavourings [Milk], Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients capitalised and bold.

Produce of

This product contains ingredients from EU & non-EU countries. Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Serving size: 30 g, Servings per bag approximately: 15

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Add 30 g (~ 1 heaped scoop) to 180-240 ml of cold water and stir, shake or blend until dissolved.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

