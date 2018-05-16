New
Tesco 18 Pork Sausages 1.022Kg
2 sausages (92g**)
- Energy
- 1152kJ
-
- 277kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.1g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.7g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.20g
- 20%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1252kJ / 301kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages.
- British Pork Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
- Pack size: 1.022KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 12-15 minutes. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.022kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (92g**)
|Energy
|1252kJ / 301kcal
|1152kJ / 277kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|16.6g
|15.3g
|Salt
|1.30g
|1.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 1.022kg typically weighs 828g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.