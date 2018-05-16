New
Heinz Immunity Support Blueberry Coconut & Oat 7M+ 85G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of apple, blueberry, coconut & oats with fermented milk powder and added vitamin C
- Immunity support*
- *Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Tasty fruit and oats with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With L.paracasei cultures
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Apple (80%), Blueberry (11.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut (2%), Oat (2%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Skimmed Milk Powder Fermented with Lacticaseibacillus Paracasei CBA-L74 (0.4%), Vitamin C