Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Cheesecake 550G

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Cheesecake 550G
£3.75
£0.68/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
1620kJ
388kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
24.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.4g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Baked dark chocolate cheesecake set on a digestive biscuit crumb base, topped with hazelnuts.
  • Rich & Indulgent with smooth chocolate and hazelnut ganache
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fromage Frais (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Hazelnut (4%), Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Fat, Demerara Sugar, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (91g)
Energy1780kJ / 427kcal1620kJ / 388kcal
Fat26.4g24.0g
Saturates11.4g10.4g
Carbohydrate40.8g37.1g
Sugars22.3g20.3g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein5.8g5.3g
Salt0.27g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
