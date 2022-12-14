Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Cheesecake 550G
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 1620kJ
-
- 388kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 24.0g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.4g
- 52%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.3g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ / 427kcal
Product Description
- Baked dark chocolate cheesecake set on a digestive biscuit crumb base, topped with hazelnuts.
- Rich & Indulgent with smooth chocolate and hazelnut ganache
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk), Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fromage Frais (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Hazelnut (4%), Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Fat, Demerara Sugar, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (91g)
|Energy
|1780kJ / 427kcal
|1620kJ / 388kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|22.3g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
