Clubcard Price

Graze Peanut Butter Flapjack 50G

4.3(149)Write a review
Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat flapjack with peanut butter & soy protein crispies
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
  • Try a free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
  • 45% Less sugar than the average cereal bar†
  • (†Compared with sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars)
  • Our peanut butter flapjack contains 7.2g of protein per serving.
  • We've given oats some oomph by combining peanut butter with the goodness of protein. Thanks to the naturally sweet chicory root fibre in this recipe, it has at least 45% less sugar than the average cereal bar†, for an afternoon treat with more benefits‡ and less sugar.
  • †We looked at the sugar per 100g in over 80 similar cereal bars to work this out. ‡Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • We'd know this pack anywhere.
  • Copyright nature delivered.
  • Oats Plus
  • 7g Protein
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats (29%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Soy Protein Crispies (7%) (Soy Protein, Starch), Peanut Butter (5%) (Peanuts 100%), Golden Syrup, Roasted Peanuts (4%), Liquid Sugar, Linseeds, Humectant: Glycerine, Sunflower Seeds, Rice Protein, Palm Fat*, Soluble Corn Fibre, Soya Flour, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, *Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see pack lidStore in a cool dry place

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (50g)
Energy1809 kJ905 kJ
-435 kcal218 kcal
Fat24 g12 g
of which saturates3.8 g1.9 g
Carbohydrate33 g16 g
of which sugars8.5 g4.3 g
Fibre17 g8.4 g
Protein14 g7.2 g
Salt0.41 g0.21 g
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

149 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Nice but sweet

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I have a bit of a mixed opinion on this graze peanut butter oat tray protein flapjacks! First off I love peanut butter so I was happy to try this and looked forwarded to it, whilst I did like the taste and texture, I do have to admit that I find it very sweet, so when it comes to the protein side of things, I don't really trust it as I'd find this to be more off a snack, some thing to grab for your kids lunch box, I would not ideally consume it thinking it wii be fine cause I'm going to the gym or for a jog round the block, with the amo7nt of sugar your consuming from this bar, its going to take a few good hours to work of the sugar content. Put that aside it's great as stated for a snack though.

Really great snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These bars are really tasty and come in a great snack sized packet. They are full of flavour, are soft and chewy, ideal to satisfy your mid morning snack cravings. I would highly recommend to anyone for a great snack and they leave you full and satisfyed.

Nutty, chewy and very tasty!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Delicious little bar of yumminess. As someone that enjoys both flapjacks and peanut butter, this is perfect for me. It's a good size, a good consistency and definitely something I'll get again in the future! (Boyfriend is in complete agreement after being allowed to steal a bite!)

Perfect for what's needed

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I work shifts, so I'm always looking for snack options that I can bring to work, aren't bulky, satisfy my sweet tooth, and are also somewhat filling. These peanut butter graze bars are ideal for this! When I brought them to work, they didn't last long because everyone wanted to try them! It's safe to say I'll be purchasing them again.

Tasty snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Perfect for quick snack when you are hungry and very handy, you can take it anywhere with you. Taste is really good, love peanut butter, oats are very filling. Good size, these would be also ok for kids.

Another winner from Graze

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Absolutely wonderful snack - great tasting, healthy compared to other brands and superbly filling when you're out and about on the go. Ideal for breakfast, elevenses, lunchboxes of an afternoon snack. Definitely a new staple in my cupboard!

Another Great Product From Graze

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I really like the Graze Peanut Butter oat bar tray, protein flapjacks. You get three bars in each box. They have less sugar than an average cereal bar but still contain 6.3g of sugar. I usually have them as a snack at work.

Protein fuelled snack

2 stars

Review from GRAZE

A little dry and bland and didnt really give much peanut butter taste. would of liled more taste but i understand this is a healthy flapjack. Not my cup of tea so wont be buying in the future. Sorry!!!

Delicious and surprisingly filling!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I've tried quite a few graze products now and I think this one is my favourite so far! Tasted delicious and also was a great snack when I was feeling hungry in between meals. Would make a great hiking snack too!

Nice

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I bought this as a new breakfast option as don't really eat in a morning. I really like the taste and not to over powering. It is quite hard but the size is good and kept me full to dinner so did the trick

