Graze Peanut Butter Flapjack 50G

Nice but sweet
I have a bit of a mixed opinion on this graze peanut butter oat tray protein flapjacks! First off I love peanut butter so I was happy to try this and looked forwarded to it, whilst I did like the taste and texture, I do have to admit that I find it very sweet, so when it comes to the protein side of things, I don't really trust it as I'd find this to be more off a snack, some thing to grab for your kids lunch box, I would not ideally consume it thinking it wii be fine cause I'm going to the gym or for a jog round the block, with the amo7nt of sugar your consuming from this bar, its going to take a few good hours to work of the sugar content. Put that aside it's great as stated for a snack though.
Really great snack
These bars are really tasty and come in a great snack sized packet. They are full of flavour, are soft and chewy, ideal to satisfy your mid morning snack cravings. I would highly recommend to anyone for a great snack and they leave you full and satisfyed.
Nutty, chewy and very tasty!
Delicious little bar of yumminess. As someone that enjoys both flapjacks and peanut butter, this is perfect for me. It's a good size, a good consistency and definitely something I'll get again in the future! (Boyfriend is in complete agreement after being allowed to steal a bite!)
Perfect for what's needed
I work shifts, so I'm always looking for snack options that I can bring to work, aren't bulky, satisfy my sweet tooth, and are also somewhat filling. These peanut butter graze bars are ideal for this! When I brought them to work, they didn't last long because everyone wanted to try them! It's safe to say I'll be purchasing them again.
Tasty snack
Perfect for quick snack when you are hungry and very handy, you can take it anywhere with you. Taste is really good, love peanut butter, oats are very filling. Good size, these would be also ok for kids.
Another winner from Graze
Absolutely wonderful snack - great tasting, healthy compared to other brands and superbly filling when you're out and about on the go. Ideal for breakfast, elevenses, lunchboxes of an afternoon snack. Definitely a new staple in my cupboard!
Another Great Product From Graze
I really like the Graze Peanut Butter oat bar tray, protein flapjacks. You get three bars in each box. They have less sugar than an average cereal bar but still contain 6.3g of sugar. I usually have them as a snack at work.
Protein fuelled snack
A little dry and bland and didnt really give much peanut butter taste. would of liled more taste but i understand this is a healthy flapjack. Not my cup of tea so wont be buying in the future. Sorry!!!
Delicious and surprisingly filling!
I've tried quite a few graze products now and I think this one is my favourite so far! Tasted delicious and also was a great snack when I was feeling hungry in between meals. Would make a great hiking snack too!
Nice
I bought this as a new breakfast option as don't really eat in a morning. I really like the taste and not to over powering. It is quite hard but the size is good and kept me full to dinner so did the trick