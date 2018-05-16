The Black Farmer Spicy Mutton Curry With Rice 400G

Product Description
- The Black Farmer Spcy Mutton Crry with Rice 400g
- Mutton Curry is a much loved traditional dish in Jamaica. This authentic recipe contains tender mutton marinated in herbs and spices all in a spicy sauce, with long grain rice to serve.
- As a child of the Windrush generation, I want to pay homage to the huge contribution Jamaican cuisine has made to this country. Unashamedly spicy, these authentic recipes bring you my favourite flavours of my homeland, Jamaica.
- Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones
- Flavours of the Windrush
- Without Frontiers
- Chilli rating - 3
- Authentic Jamaican Recipe
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Long Grain Rice (32%), Mutton (20%), Water, Potatoes, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamin), Onion, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander, Fenugreek, Cumin, Pimento, Black Pepper, Cloves), Black Pepper, Seasoning Mix (Salt, Spices (contains Celery, Mustard), Flavour Enhancer: Mono Sodium Glutamate, Colours: Paprika, Ammonia Caramel), Crushed Chillies (Capsaicin), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C for no longer than the stated use by date.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and then consume within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800 W category D, 5 minutes
To cook:
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place directly into microwave. Heat on full power. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Heat on full power for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 1 minute.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary.
This is a guide only.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- Garnish with chopped red chilli, slices of red onion and chopped flat leaf parsley.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Although every care has been taken this product may contain small bones.
- May also contain traces of nuts.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- The Black Farmer Ltd,
- St. Giles on the Heath,
- Devon,
- PL15 9SL.
- Tel: 0800 0280 559
- www.TheBlackFarmer.com
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion 400g Serving
|Energy (kJ)
|148kJ
|592kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|622kcal
|2488kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|24g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|63.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.1g
|32.4g
|Salt
|<0.10g
|0.4g
Safety information
WARNING: Although every care has been taken this product may contain small bones. May also contain traces of nuts.
