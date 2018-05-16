The Black Farmer Spicy Mutton Curry With Rice 400G

Instructions: 800 W category D, 5 minutes To cook: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place directly into microwave. Heat on full power. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Heat on full power for remaining cooking time. Rest for 1 minute. After Cooking: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary.

This is a guide only.

Do not reheat once cooled.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/ Gas 6 / Fan 180°C, 35-40 minutes

To cook:

Pre heat oven to 200°C, Gas mark 6, Fan 180°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.

Rest for 1 minute.

After Cooking:

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/ Gas 6 / Fan 180°C, 20-25 minutes

To cook:

Pre heat oven to 200°C, Gas mark 6, Fan 180°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.

Rest for 1 minute.

After Cooking:

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

