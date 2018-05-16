We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Black Farmer Spicy Mutton Curry With Rice 400G

The Black Farmer Spicy Mutton Curry With Rice 400G
Product Description

  • The Black Farmer Spcy Mutton Crry with Rice 400g
  • Mutton Curry is a much loved traditional dish in Jamaica. This authentic recipe contains tender mutton marinated in herbs and spices all in a spicy sauce, with long grain rice to serve.
  • As a child of the Windrush generation, I want to pay homage to the huge contribution Jamaican cuisine has made to this country. Unashamedly spicy, these authentic recipes bring you my favourite flavours of my homeland, Jamaica.
  • Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones
  • Flavours of the Windrush
  • Without Frontiers
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Authentic Jamaican Recipe
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Long Grain Rice (32%), Mutton (20%), Water, Potatoes, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamin), Onion, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander, Fenugreek, Cumin, Pimento, Black Pepper, Cloves), Black Pepper, Seasoning Mix (Salt, Spices (contains Celery, Mustard), Flavour Enhancer: Mono Sodium Glutamate, Colours: Paprika, Ammonia Caramel), Crushed Chillies (Capsaicin), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C for no longer than the stated use by date.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and then consume within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800 W category D, 5 minutes
To cook:
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place directly into microwave. Heat on full power. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Heat on full power for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 1 minute.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary.
This is a guide only.
Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/ Gas 6 / Fan 180°C, 35-40 minutes
To cook:
Pre heat oven to 200°C, Gas mark 6, Fan 180°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 1 minute.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/ Gas 6 / Fan 180°C, 20-25 minutes
To cook:
Pre heat oven to 200°C, Gas mark 6, Fan 180°C. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Peel back film lid, stir each compartment mid-way through the cooking time and re-cover. Return to oven and cook for remaining cooking time.
Rest for 1 minute.
After Cooking:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Garnish with chopped red chilli, slices of red onion and chopped flat leaf parsley.

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • Although every care has been taken this product may contain small bones.
  • May also contain traces of nuts.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Black Farmer Ltd,
  • St. Giles on the Heath,
  • Devon,
  • PL15 9SL.

Return to

  • Tel: 0800 0280 559
  • www.TheBlackFarmer.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion 400g Serving
Energy (kJ)148kJ592kJ
Energy (kcal)622kcal2488kcal
Fat6.0g24g
of which Saturates2.4g9.6g
Carbohydrate15.8g63.2g
of which Sugars0.1g0.4g
Protein8.1g32.4g
Salt<0.10g0.4g

Safety information

WARNING: Although every care has been taken this product may contain small bones. May also contain traces of nuts.

