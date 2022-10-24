We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Miami Cocktail Co. Organic Margarita Spritz 250Ml

Miami Cocktail Co. Organic Margarita Spritz 250Ml
£2.25
£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Elderflower & Ginger Margarita Spritz Organic Agave Wine with Organic Juices & Natural Flavourings.
  • EU Organic - US-ORG-006, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • 110 Calories Per Can
  • No Added Sugar
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 250ML
Information

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End: See side of tray

Produce of

Product of the USA

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Miami Cocktail Company, Inc.

Importer address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton on Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Distributor address

  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton on Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • UK consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).

Net Contents

12 x 250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

