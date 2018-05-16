Tesco Finest 10 Mini Duck Pancakes 200G

One duck pancake
- Energy
- 175kJ
-
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ / 218kcal
Product Description
- Duck with vegetables and hoisin sauce wrapped in a pancake with a pandan leaf tie.
- *Tender duck pieces marinated in ginger, garlic and Chinese five spice seasoning, mixed with rich hoisin sauce and vegetables, wrapped in a Chinese style pancake and tied with a pandan leaf.
- *Aromatic spiced duck meat with vegetables in a rich hoisin sauce, rolled in a mini pancake and finished with a hand tied pandan leaf
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (18%), Water, Onion, Yam Bean, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Pandan Leaf, Corn Starch, Garlic, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate), Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Ginger, Rice, Sesame Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Star Anise Extract, Spices [Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Allspice], Fennel Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck pancake (19g**)
|Energy
|920kJ / 218kcal
|175kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.3g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|13.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 190g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.