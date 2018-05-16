We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 10 Mini Duck Pancakes 200G

One duck pancake

Energy
175kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Duck with vegetables and hoisin sauce wrapped in a pancake with a pandan leaf tie.
  • *Tender duck pieces marinated in ginger, garlic and Chinese five spice seasoning, mixed with rich hoisin sauce and vegetables, wrapped in a Chinese style pancake and tied with a pandan leaf.
  • *Aromatic spiced duck meat with vegetables in a rich hoisin sauce, rolled in a mini pancake and finished with a hand tied pandan leaf
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (18%), Water, Onion, Yam Bean, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Pandan Leaf, Corn Starch, Garlic, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate), Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Ginger, Rice, Sesame Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Star Anise Extract, Spices [Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Allspice], Fennel Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne duck pancake (19g**)
Energy920kJ / 218kcal175kJ / 41kcal
Fat6.4g1.2g
Saturates1.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate26.3g5.0g
Sugars6.0g1.1g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein13.2g2.5g
Salt0.74g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 190g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

