New

Tesco Protein Bites Almond & Raspberry 45G

Tesco Protein Bites Almond & Raspberry 45G
£1.00
£22.23/kg

Each bag

Energy
761kJ
182kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.7g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavour date and almond bites with soya protein and oats.
  • PROTEIN BITES
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Date Paste, Almond Paste (20%), Almond (14%), Chicory Fibre, Soya Flour, Oats, Soya Protein Isolate, Freeze Dried Raspberry (0.8%), Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (45g)
Energy1692kJ / 405kcal761kJ / 182kcal
Fat18.4g8.3g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate40.7g18.3g
Sugars30.4g13.7g
Fibre11.5g5.2g
Protein13.4g6.0g
Salt0.14g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

