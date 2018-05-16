4 Raw Sausages (56g) contain
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ/
Product Description
- Richmond 32 Cocktail Pork Sausages 448g
- 20^Thick Frozen Pork Sausages
- ^Approx number of sausages
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages… and we should do… we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! We've now created our Cocktail Sausages, give them a try in some new dishes today.
- Our Own Irish Recipe Since 1889
- Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper… but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit!
- So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
- Richmond is a registered trademark
- Cook from Frozen 20 Mins
- Perfect in Family Favourites
- Pack size: 448G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (42%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Pork Fat, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, Casing: Beef Collagen, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep FrozenSee Back of Pack. Food freezer **** until Best Before End. Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment ** 1 month Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging
20 min
Preheat oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7. Add 1 tbsp of oil to a baking tray and add the sausages, ensuring they are coated with the oil. Place tray in the middle of the oven and cook, turning occasionally.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen… smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
448g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Raw Sausage contains
|4 Raw Sausages (56g) contain
|Energy
|1047kJ/
|586kJ/
|-
|252kcal
|141kcal
|Fat
|18g
|10g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|5.6g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|9.8g
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.9g
|1.1g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
