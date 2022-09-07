Cathedral City Dairy Free Large Slices 150G
Product Description
- Dairy free alternative to cheese with added calcium
- Our delicious plant-based recipe has been crafted by our experts to bring you a mature cheddar flavour, dairy free alternative to cheese. Based on our iconic tasting cheddar, our comforting plant based delivers a taste of home to give you that Cathedral City flavour, deliciously dairy free. Great for your jacket potatoes, toastie or lasagne.
- Creamy, smooth & mature cheddar flavour
- Perfect for melting & cooking
- Our iconic taste, vegan & vegetarian friendly
- Soya, Dairy & Gluten Free
- Made from coconut oil
- Why not try our Grated & Block formats for quick & easy meal times?
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Mature cheddar flavour
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Starch, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Calcium, Bamboo Fibre, Acid (Lactic Acid), Fructose, Gelling Agent (Agar), Colour (Carotenes)
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep pack well sealed and best used within 10 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Slices per pack
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Saputo Dairy UK,
- The Trading Name of Dairy Crest Ltd,
- NDC,
- Bermuda Park,
- Nuneaton,
- CV10 7RG.
Return to
- Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
- For UK: Freepost Saputo.
- www.cathedralcity.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x 150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g slice
|Energy
|1476 kJ / 356 kcal
|369 kJ / 89 kcal
|Fat
|29.5 g
|7.4 g
|of which saturates
|25.5 g
|6.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4 g
|5.6 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|2.2 g
|0.5 g
|Calcium
|160mg (20% RI)
|40mg (5% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|6 Slices per pack
|-
|-
