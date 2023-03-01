Vitawell Beauty Shine & Glow Sweet Berry Gummies 60 Pack

60 Sweet berry flavour multivitamin food supplement soft gummy pastilles with minerals, sugar and sweetener

Biotin and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and skin and support normal macronutrient metabolism. Selenium aids normal hair and nails maintenance. Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

With Biotin, Zinc & Selenium No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose), Sweetener (Glucose), Ascorbic Acid, Thickener (Orange Pectin), Citric Acid, Zinc Citrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Gellan Gum), Glazing Agent (Palm Oil), Calcium Pantothenate, Starch Sodium Octenyl Succinate, Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Corn Oil, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Mannitol, Sodium Ascorbate, Biotin, Sucrose, Sodium Selenite, Calcium Gluconate, Cholecalfiferol, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

60 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Chew two soft gummy pastilles daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years