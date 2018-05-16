We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz By Nature Cottage Pie 6 Month Plus 120G

Heinz By Nature Cottage Pie 6 Month Plus 120G
£1.00
£8.33/kg

Product Description

  • Smooth vegetables with potato and beef.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • No Added Salt or Sugar
  • No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No Added Salt or Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (45%, Carrot (20%), Potato (14%), Onion (7%), Peas (4%)), Water, Beef (9%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.
  • We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Reject if cap button is raised.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy271kJ/
-65kcal
Fat2.2g
- of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate7.8g
- of which sugars*2.7g
Fibre1.1g
Protein2.9g
Salt0.06g
*Naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

View all Stage 1 (4-6+ months)

