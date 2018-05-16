New
Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin 775G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1505kJ
-
- 360kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.7g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.2g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.39g
- 23%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ / 156kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked chicken legs in a red wine sauce with onions, mushrooms and bacon lardons and a sachet of red wine, beef stock and redcurrant sauce.
- Sous Vide: The product has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Chicken legs with Merlot wine, onions, mushrooms and bacon lardons served with a red wine and redcurrant sauce.
- Pack size: 775G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Legs (54%), Red Wine Sauce [Water, Red Wine (Sulphites), Sugar, Redcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Shallot, Spirit Vinegar, Beef Extract, Salt, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Fat, Thyme, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Onion, Carrot, Black Pepper, Bay], Merlot Red Wine (Sulphites) (9%), Onion, Chestnut Mushroom, Bacon Lardons (3%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove outer packaging and place the sauce sachet to one side. Transfer the chicken and juices into an ovenproof dish. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, drain cooking juices into a jug. Return to the oven for the final 10 minutes. Pour contents of sauce sachet into a saucepan, with 2 tablespoons of the retained juice and heat gently for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Serve poured over the chicken.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
775g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (230g)
|Energy
|654kJ / 156kcal
|1505kJ / 360kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|18.7g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|10.6g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|16.0g
|36.8g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
