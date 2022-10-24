We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bella Cucina Asti Vino Spumante 20Cl

image 1 of Bella Cucina Asti Vino Spumante 20Cl
Per 200ml glass

Energy
626kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • ASTI SPUMANTE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA - PRODUCT OF ITALY
  • A sweet, refreshing wine made from Moscato grapes grown in the hills of Northern Italy with flavours of grapes, oranges and peach. A lovely match to fresh fruit desserts.
  • SC103156. ©2022
  • Sweet
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 20CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

7% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The method of production is governed by the rules of the Asti Consorzio. The wine is made solely from Moscato grapes that have been grown in the Asti region of Northern Italy for hundreds of years. After the harvest the grapes must be separated from the stems before pressing and the must vinified separately from the skins. The juice is put into large temperature controlled tanks and fermented to produce a very light base wine

History

  • The Moscato Bianco grape (also known as Muscat Blanc a Petite Grains) has long been found in the Piedmont and, along with Nebbiolo, may be one of the oldest grapes in the region. However, the production of sparkling Asti from Moscato Bianco is a relatively recent product.

Regional Information

  • The official Asti zone stretches beyond the limits of the Asti province, to both east and west, nudging in the Cuneo and Alessandria provinces respectively. Its western limit is the village of Serralunga d'Alba, although few Moscato vines are planted there. The area is quite hilly and the sloping vineyards create many different mesoclimates and exposures.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Produce of Italy, Produced in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not store at high temperatures, or shake before opening. Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml glass
Energy313kJ / 75kcal626kJ / 149kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Do not store at high temperatures, or shake before opening. Open with care.

