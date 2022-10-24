Bella Cucina Asti Vino Spumante 20Cl
Per 200ml glass
- Energy
- 626kJ
- 149kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- ASTI SPUMANTE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA - PRODUCT OF ITALY
- A sweet, refreshing wine made from Moscato grapes grown in the hills of Northern Italy with flavours of grapes, oranges and peach. A lovely match to fresh fruit desserts.
- Sweet
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
7% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Muscat
Vinification Details
- The method of production is governed by the rules of the Asti Consorzio. The wine is made solely from Moscato grapes that have been grown in the Asti region of Northern Italy for hundreds of years. After the harvest the grapes must be separated from the stems before pressing and the must vinified separately from the skins. The juice is put into large temperature controlled tanks and fermented to produce a very light base wine
History
- The Moscato Bianco grape (also known as Muscat Blanc a Petite Grains) has long been found in the Piedmont and, along with Nebbiolo, may be one of the oldest grapes in the region. However, the production of sparkling Asti from Moscato Bianco is a relatively recent product.
Regional Information
- The official Asti zone stretches beyond the limits of the Asti province, to both east and west, nudging in the Cuneo and Alessandria provinces respectively. Its western limit is the village of Serralunga d'Alba, although few Moscato vines are planted there. The area is quite hilly and the sloping vineyards create many different mesoclimates and exposures.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Produce of Italy, Produced in Italy
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Do not store at high temperatures, or shake before opening. Open with care.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
20cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml glass
|Energy
|313kJ / 75kcal
|626kJ / 149kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Do not store at high temperatures, or shake before opening. Open with care.
