Tesco Finest Caramelised Onion & Extra Mature Cheddar Flatbread 235g
1/2 of a flatbread
Product Description
- Flatbread topped with a caramelised onion chutney and extra mature Cheddar cheese finished with a roasted garlic, parsley and extra virgin olive oil (2.5%) and mozzarella.
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion (5%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Butter (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Muscovado Sugar, Onion Purée, Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Roasted Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic, Grape Must, Yeast, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Re-top the flatbread with any loose cheese from the packaging.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a flatbread (118g)
|Energy
|1284kJ / 306kcal
|1516kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|39.1g
|46.1g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.9g
|Protein
|9.7g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
