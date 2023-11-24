C-SHARP UNISEX READING GLASSES & CASE +1.5

Filter cat 0 in faded state, filter cat 2 in darkened state

Two pairs in one reading glasses

Offering the convenience of sunglasses without having to switch between two pairs of glasses. Provides 100% UV protection to reduce eye strain, and increase the contrast of near vision outdoors under direct sunlight.

Photochromic (light reactive lenses) which become darker when worn outside in the sun. Lightweight frame with spring hinge for maximum comfort.