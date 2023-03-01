Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 50+ 60 Tablets

Food supplement containing fish oil capsules and vitamin and mineral tablets - 30 capsules and 30 tablets.

22 nutrients including B vitamins for energy release⁴ + calcium for bones⁵ Omega-3 for heart¹, brain², vision³ Omega-3 supports your heart, brain and eyes, helping them to function normally. When working optimally, your heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, your brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in your eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because your body can't produce it. You can only get it through outside sources such as your diet and supplementation. ¹Heart: EPA and DHA support normal heart function. ²Brain: DHA supports normal brain function. ³Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision. ⁴Energy Release: B vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contribute to normal every-yielding metabolism. ⁵Bones: Calcium contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. ¹The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA. ²,³The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA.

At Seven Seas, we source the best fish oils from the ocean and manufacture them to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you: - 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise. - Our commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do. - No compromises, while using exclusively the highest quality ingredients. - Our guarantee that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced.

1000 mg Fish Oil 300 mg omega-3

EPA and DHA support normal heart function DHA supports normal brain function DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision B vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contribute to normal every-yielding metabolism Calcium contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Preparation and Usage

Dosage Adults (18+): Take one Vitamin and Mineral tablet (light blue blister) and one Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule a day (red blister) with a glass of cold water. Take during or immediately after a meal.

Lower age limit

18 Years