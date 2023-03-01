We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tonic Night Time Immunity Drink Cherry & Chamomile 7 X 5.5G

£9.00

£23.38/100g

Vegan

Food supplement with vitamins, magnesium, plants and stevia as sweetener.
Eliminate your 0% days with a soothing high dose night time tonic.Tonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity and relaxing herbs to help you into the land of zzzs.Because few things are as important to your immune system as a good night's rest.Be ready for anything. Add daily, boost and recover to your immunity routine.Provides vitamin C with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk.Ingredient: Ascorbic Acid, What it's for: High dose, pure vitamin CIngredient: Inulin, What it's for: Fibre from chicory rootIngredient: Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, What it's for: Contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigueIngredient: Passiflora Edulis Extract, What it's for: A chilled extract of passion fruitIngredient: Tart Cherry Juice Powder, What it's for: Contains natural melatoninIngredient: Chamomile Extract, What it's for: A soothing flowerIngredient: Zinc Gluconate, What it's for: High dose, mineral zincIngredient: Calcium Carbonate, What it's for: For the maintenance of normal bonesIngredient: Natural Mixed Berry Flavour, What it's for: Adds a berry burstIngredient: Cherry Juice Powder, What it's for: Fruity goodnessIngredient: Blackcurrant Juice Powder, What it's for: Berry good for youIngredient: Red Beetroot Powder, What it's for: Natural colourIngredient: Steviol Glycoside, What it's for: Naturally sourced sweetnessIngredient: Natural Strawberry Flavour, What it's for: Adds a berry burstIngredient: Natural Peach Flavour, What it's for: Adds fruit flavour
Carbon neutralPlastic neutral
800mg relaxing plants1500mg vitamin C150mg magnesium25mg zincMax strengthTonic helps eliminate 0% daysTop up 50% DaysMaximise 100% DaysNo junk ingredientsNo added sugarSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 38.5G
Vitamin C with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune systemMagnesium phosphate, tribasic contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigueCalcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bones
No added sugar

Ingredients

Ascorbic Acid, Inulin, Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, Passiflora Edulis Extract, Tart Cherry Juice Powder, Chamomile Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Mixed Berry Flavour, Cherry Juice Powder, Blackcurrant Juice Powder, Red Beetroot Powder, Steviol Glycoside, Natural Strawberry Flavour, Natural Peach Flavour

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot waterWhen: Take one hour before bed

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

