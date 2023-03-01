Tonic Night Time Immunity Drink Cherry & Chamomile 7 X 5.5G

Food supplement with vitamins, magnesium, plants and stevia as sweetener.

Eliminate your 0% days with a soothing high dose night time tonic. Tonic contains a high dose, deliciously powerful formula of vitamins and minerals that are scientifically proven to support immunity and relaxing herbs to help you into the land of zzzs. Because few things are as important to your immune system as a good night's rest. Be ready for anything. Add daily, boost and recover to your immunity routine. Provides vitamin C with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. To unlock the body's own powers, Tonic is made with natural plants, no added sugar and no junk. Ingredient: Ascorbic Acid, What it's for: High dose, pure vitamin C Ingredient: Inulin, What it's for: Fibre from chicory root Ingredient: Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, What it's for: Contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue Ingredient: Passiflora Edulis Extract, What it's for: A chilled extract of passion fruit Ingredient: Tart Cherry Juice Powder, What it's for: Contains natural melatonin Ingredient: Chamomile Extract, What it's for: A soothing flower Ingredient: Zinc Gluconate, What it's for: High dose, mineral zinc Ingredient: Calcium Carbonate, What it's for: For the maintenance of normal bones Ingredient: Natural Mixed Berry Flavour, What it's for: Adds a berry burst Ingredient: Cherry Juice Powder, What it's for: Fruity goodness Ingredient: Blackcurrant Juice Powder, What it's for: Berry good for you Ingredient: Red Beetroot Powder, What it's for: Natural colour Ingredient: Steviol Glycoside, What it's for: Naturally sourced sweetness Ingredient: Natural Strawberry Flavour, What it's for: Adds a berry burst Ingredient: Natural Peach Flavour, What it's for: Adds fruit flavour

Carbon neutral Plastic neutral

800mg relaxing plants 1500mg vitamin C 150mg magnesium 25mg zinc Max strength Tonic helps eliminate 0% days Top up 50% Days Maximise 100% Days No junk ingredients No added sugar Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 38.5G

Vitamin C with mineral zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system Magnesium phosphate, tribasic contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue Calcium carbonate for the maintenance of normal bones

No added sugar

Ingredients

Ascorbic Acid, Inulin, Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, Passiflora Edulis Extract, Tart Cherry Juice Powder, Chamomile Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Mixed Berry Flavour, Cherry Juice Powder, Blackcurrant Juice Powder, Red Beetroot Powder, Steviol Glycoside, Natural Strawberry Flavour, Natural Peach Flavour

Produce of

Made in Taiwan

Net Contents

10 x 5.5g

Preparation and Usage

How: Take one sachet a day, mixed with 350ml hot water When: Take one hour before bed

Additives