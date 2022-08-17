Tesco Finest Malaysian Inspired Coconut Noodle Laska 600G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251kJ / 60kcal
Product Description
- A soup with coconut milk, cooked rice noodles, lemongrass and lime leaf.
- Our coconut noodle laksa soup is inspired by the flavours of Malaysia. Delicate and fragrant notes of lemongrass and ginger are perfectly balanced with rich coconut milk.
- with Lemongrass and Turmeric
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Coconut Milk (6%) [Coconut, Water], Cooked Rice Noodles (4%) [Rice Flour, Water], Babycorn, Carrot, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass (2%), Lime Juice, Red Chilli, Lime Leaves, Sugar, Coriander, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Coriander Powder.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
800W 6 mins/900W 5 mins 30 secs
Remove lid, stir soup, place lid loosely back onto the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Stir and leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 5-6 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Cooking Precautions
- When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Preparation and Usage
Shake the pot before heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (300g)
|Energy
|251kJ / 60kcal
|754kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|7.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.65g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée..
