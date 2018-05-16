We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

This Isn't Beef Plant Based Burgers 226G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This Isn't Beef Plant Based Burgers 226G
£3.00
£13.28/kg

Of an adult's Reference Intake, one burger (113g) contains:

Energy
1083kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
19.0g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based beef flavoured burgers made from pea protein.
  • Featuring Fat 2.0™
  • Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented Fat 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these burgers. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
  • 40% Less Saturated Fat*
  • *40% less saturated fat compared with a standard beef burger of the same weight.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable For Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 226G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (51%), Water, Shea Oil, Olive Oil, Natural Flavourings, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, Fava Bean Protein Isolate, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Pea Fibre, Dextrin, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Hydroxide), Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Grill burgers on medium heat for 5-6 mins on each side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning frequently.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

2 x 113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ987
Energy kcal236
Fat16.9g
(of which Saturates)4.3g
Carbohydrate5.9g
(of which Sugars)1.9g
Fibre3.5g
Protein13.6g
Salt0.84g
Iron4.9mg (35%)**
Vitamin B121.0µg (40%)**
**RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)-
View all Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here