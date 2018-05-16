New
This Isn't Beef Plant Based Burgers 226G
Of an adult's Reference Intake, one burger (113g) contains:
- Energy
- 1083kJ
-
- 266kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.0g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.95g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based beef flavoured burgers made from pea protein.
- Featuring Fat 2.0™
- Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented Fat 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these burgers. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
- 40% Less Saturated Fat*
- *40% less saturated fat compared with a standard beef burger of the same weight.
- 100% Plant-Based
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable For Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 226G
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (51%), Water, Shea Oil, Olive Oil, Natural Flavourings, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, Fava Bean Protein Isolate, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Pea Fibre, Dextrin, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Hydroxide), Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Grill burgers on medium heat for 5-6 mins on each side.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning frequently.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- this.co
Net Contents
2 x 113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|987
|Energy kcal
|236
|Fat
|16.9g
|(of which Saturates)
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|(of which Sugars)
|1.9g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.84g
|Iron
|4.9mg (35%)**
|Vitamin B12
|1.0µg (40%)**
|**RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.