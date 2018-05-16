Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Mini Apple Pie 9Pk

Per pie (28g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1488kJ
Product Description
- Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple Filling (46%).
- 100 calories
- 30% Less sugar*
- *30% Less sugar compared to similar apple pies.
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- Deliciously Good
- 100 Calories
- Bite-Size
- Melt in the Mouth Pastry Bursting with Chunks of Bramley Apple
- Deliciously better for you
- Real Fruit
- Great Taste
- Delicious Bite-Size Pies Perfect for Snacking!
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Diced Bramley Apple (18%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Bramley Apple Purée (6%), Vegetable Fibre, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Flour, Acid (Malic Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Mini Bramley Apple Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
9 x Bramley Apple Pies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pie (28g)
|Energy
|1488kJ
|420kJ
|-
|355kcal
|100kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|3.9g
|of which Saturates
|3.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|14.5g
|of which Sugars
|15.7g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.06g
|This pack contains 9 portions
|-
|-
