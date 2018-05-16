We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Mini Apple Pie 9Pk

image 1 of Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Mini Apple Pie 9Pk
£2.55
£0.28/each

Per pie (28g)

Energy
420kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1488kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple Filling (46%).
  • 100 calories
  • 30% Less sugar*
  • *30% Less sugar compared to similar apple pies.
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Deliciously Good
  • 100 Calories
  • Bite-Size
  • Melt in the Mouth Pastry Bursting with Chunks of Bramley Apple
  • Deliciously better for you
  • Real Fruit
  • Great Taste
  • Delicious Bite-Size Pies Perfect for Snacking!
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Diced Bramley Apple (18%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Bramley Apple Purée (6%), Vegetable Fibre, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Flour, Acid (Malic Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Mini Bramley Apple Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

9 x Bramley Apple Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (28g)
Energy1488kJ420kJ
-355kcal100kcal
Fat14.0g3.9g
of which Saturates3.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate51.3g14.5g
of which Sugars15.7g4.4g
Fibre4.8g1.4g
Protein3.5g1.0g
Salt0.21g0.06g
This pack contains 9 portions--
