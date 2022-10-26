Thorntons Classic Christmas Collection Chocolate Box 452G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Discover more at www.thorntons.co.uk
- With this rich chocolate heritage, we bring you our Classic Christmas Collection, a combination of our much loved recipes alongside some new exciting festive chocolates. Recipes created with selected ingredients and proudly crafted in the UK.
- Drizzled and dusted with our passion and expertise, classic chocolates are the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with the ones you love.
- Pass the love on this Christmas
- Seasonal gingerbread house, orange blush, tempting toffee, seasonal cranberry and raspberry mousse, seasonal treacle drum, crunchy praline, salted butterscotch, creamy fudge, honeycomb baton, seasonal nutty caramel
- Since 1911, our chocolate makers have been lovingly crafting recipes for generations of chocolate lovers to enjoy.
- © Design 22
- The Tastes of the Nation
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 452G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Hazelnuts, Dried Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Lactose (Milk), Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E471), Treacle, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Almonds, Dried Whey (Milk), Orange Juice from Concentrate, Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Apple Purée from Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Citrates), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Orange Pulp, Spices (Ground Ginger, Cassia), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg White, Citrus Fibre (Lemon, Lime), Milk Proteins, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Also Contain: Other Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Proudly crafted in the UK. Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
Contains 40 chocolates
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537 customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
452g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2204 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|Fat
|31.6 g
|of which Saturates
|19.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0 g
|of which Sugars
|49.6 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.