L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Giftset
Product Description
- L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Giftset
- L'Oreal Paris' ultimate prep and glow beauty essentials. Beauty like a boss with this prep and cleanse trio for beautified skin and eyes.
- Giftset includes Pure Clay Glow Mask 50ml, Mega Volume Collagen 24 Mascara 9.1ml and Micellar Water 400ml
- Pure Clay Glow Mask is an exfoliating mask with a blend of three pure clays and Red Algae Extract. This clay exfoliates the skin's surface without drying it out. Skin is left feeling softer, smoother and looking brighter.
- Mega Volume Collagen 24 Mascara, formulated with a booster breakthrough formula. Enriched with Collagen Biospheres and black booster pigments, this mascara achieves breathtaking individual lash by lasj extreme volume for the ultimate volume look.
- Micellar Water is made with Micelles that capture impurities, this effective cleanser dissolves make-up from the face, eyes and lips without leaving residue on the skin. Gentle on dry, sensitive skin.
Information
Ingredients
L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Glow Mask: 782586 14, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Seed Powder / Apricot Seed Powder, Perlite, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Moroccan Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Montmorillonite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. B186964/1), L'Oréal Paris Mega Volume 24 Collagen Mascara: G787383, Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Steareth-2, Cetyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acacia Senegal / Acacia Senegal Gum, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Sodium Hyaluronate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Panthenol, Silica, Soluble Collagen, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Atelocollagen, [+/- May contain: CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, CI 75470 / Carmine, Mica]. (F.I.L. B162626/1), L'Oréal Paris Micellar Water: 781988 1, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide (F.I.L. B54894/2)
Preparation and Usage
- Pure Clay Glow Mask 50ml:
- On clean skin, apply a thin layer all over the face, 2-3 times a week. Avoid the eyes and lips. Leave to dry for 5-10 minutes, then remove with a wet towel or warm water.
- Mega Volume 24 Collagen Mascara 9.1ml:
- Put down the lash curler! Comb the roller brush through lashes by moving back and forth from root to tip. Layer multiple coats for even more volume.
- Micellar Water 400ml:
- Every morning and evening, apply a generous amount to a cotton pad. On dry skin, wipe pad all over the face, no need to rub or rinse. Press gently to lashes, lids and lips and simply sweep away.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
