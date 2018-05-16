We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kah Tequila Blanco 70Cl

Kah Tequila Blanco 70Cl
£35.00
£50.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • KAH TEQUILA BLANCO 70CL
  • Born in the agave fields of Jalisco, Mexico. KAH® is carefully crafted to ensure a perfect taste and flavour harmony. KAH® Tequila Blanco is distilled for silky and delicate taste.
  • ® - Registered trademark of Fabrica de Tequilas Finos S.A. de C.V.
  • Premium Craftmanship
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Importer address

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100, Beverley Road,
  • East Midlands Airport,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2SA.

Return to

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100, Beverley Road,
  • East Midlands Airport,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2SA.

Net Contents

0.7l

Not just a pretty bottle!

5 stars

My new favourite tequila! marzipan notes as well as lemon/lime flavours, oh and the bottle is awesome!

