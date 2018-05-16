New
Reese's Peanut Butter Tree 34G X 4
Product Description
- Peanut butter crème centre (71.5%) in a milk chocolate coating (28.5%)
- Pack size: 136G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar*, Dextrose, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower, Safflower), Milk Fat, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May Also Contain Traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For Allergens Please See Ingredients Highlighted in Bold.
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer pack for all required information.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- United States of America.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2255kJ
|-
|539kcal
|Fat
|30g
|of which saturates
|9g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|of which sugars
|48g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.97g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.