Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Gold Orchid 320g

Discover Lenor laundry perfume in-wash scent booster the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor infuses your clothes with Gold Orchid scent. This elegant scent is infused with a seductive hint of precious vanilla that comforts the emotions and calms the spirit. Blended with Mimosa, honey rose accords and creamy peach, Lenor Gold Orchid awards you with an incredible indulgent and luscious experience. Lenor Gold Orchid In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Gold Orchid Softener. Try them together for more of the scent you love!. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage