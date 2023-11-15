Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Gold Orchid 320g
Discover Lenor laundry perfume in-wash scent booster the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor infuses your clothes with Gold Orchid scent. This elegant scent is infused with a seductive hint of precious vanilla that comforts the emotions and calms the spirit. Blended with Mimosa, honey rose accords and creamy peach, Lenor Gold Orchid awards you with an incredible indulgent and luscious experience. Lenor Gold Orchid In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Gold Orchid Softener. Try them together for more of the scent you love!. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.
A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storageIn-Wash Scent Booster infused with vanilla and blended with mimosa, honey, rose accords and creamy peachLenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACKPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to useLenor in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizesCan be added to every loads, with all types of fabricsPour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundryTry them with the matching Lenor softener
Pack size: 320G
Ingredients
Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool
Net Contents
320g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Do not put cap in drum. Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Use in addition to Lenor Softener for irresistible freshness and softness! HOW MUCH TO DOSE? Standard dose = 13.5 g Pour more if you love scent! Up to 2 caps for the ultimate experience! USE THIS CAP AS A DOSER Always close after use & keep out of reach of children.